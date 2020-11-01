Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.02.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $757.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Celestica by 12.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

