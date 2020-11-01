Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.47

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.47 and traded as high as $39.75. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 66,557 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

