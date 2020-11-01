Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CVCY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,783.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

