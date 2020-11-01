Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.