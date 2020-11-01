ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

CCXI stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

