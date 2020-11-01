Chevron Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.40. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

