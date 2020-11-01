CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.