Chimpion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $752,214.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $752,214.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00005372 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.01195406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

