China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of CBPO opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

