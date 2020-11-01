China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of CBPO opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
