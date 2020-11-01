China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 4th (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. China Liberal Education had issued 1,333,333 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $7,999,998 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of China Liberal Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of CLEU stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.46.
About China Liberal Education
