China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 4th (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. China Liberal Education had issued 1,333,333 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $7,999,998 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of China Liberal Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CLEU stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

