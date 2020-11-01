China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHU. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

CHU opened at $6.19 on Thursday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

