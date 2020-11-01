CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. CHS has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

