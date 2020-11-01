CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. CHS has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.19.
CHS Company Profile
