Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.