Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,509 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 38.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.65% of Church & Dwight worth $150,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

