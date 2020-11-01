Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

