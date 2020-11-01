Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.79-2.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

