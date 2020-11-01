Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

CDTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 304.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 106,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 86.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

