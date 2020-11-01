Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 5.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cintas by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Cintas by 265.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Cintas by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $314.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

