Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

