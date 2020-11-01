Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

