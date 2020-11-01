Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

