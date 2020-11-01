Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZNC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

CZNC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,186 shares of company stock worth $104,872. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

