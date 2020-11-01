Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 17,800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

