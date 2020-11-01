Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 17,800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

