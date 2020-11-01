CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.