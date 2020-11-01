CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

