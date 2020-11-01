Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cognex stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $6,656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

