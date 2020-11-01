Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.