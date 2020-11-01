Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

