Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.29 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

