Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

