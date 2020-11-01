Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Announces Earnings Results

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) released its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Communications Systems stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

JCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

