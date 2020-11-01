Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Community Bankers Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

