Comparing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% Aspen Group -8.40% -7.82% -4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.89 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $49.06 million 4.28 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -39.08

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

