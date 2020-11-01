Comparing Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Diversified and Casper Sleep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 0 3 0 3.00 Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Compass Diversified currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Casper Sleep has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 76.81%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Compass Diversified.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and Casper Sleep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.45 billion 0.77 $301.86 million $1.73 9.99 Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.61 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.75

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Diversified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified -1.23% 12.14% 5.16% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Casper Sleep on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2019, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

