Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.36.

CXO stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 196.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 253,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

