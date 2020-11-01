Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.90. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.