Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

