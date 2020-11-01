Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

