Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Corsair Gaming’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. Corsair Gaming had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.04 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

