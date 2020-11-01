Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1,221.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CMRE stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $690.48 million, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

