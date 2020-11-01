Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

