Craig Hallum Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $35.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.56.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.