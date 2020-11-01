Craig Hallum Lowers Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPHI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $139.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $143.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

