Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Crawford & Company to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRD.B shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

