Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $67.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

BG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bunge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bunge by 115.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth $2,280,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

