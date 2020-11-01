Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $66.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $15,037,509.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 89.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.