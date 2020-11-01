Credit Suisse Group Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $141.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. AXA bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,893,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,968,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

