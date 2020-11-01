Credit Suisse Group Trims Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Target Price to $66.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.68.

NYSE AWI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

