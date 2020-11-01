Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Charter Equity restated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

