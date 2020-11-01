Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CREE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

